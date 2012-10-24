ROME/ZURICH Oct 24 Italy banned the sale and
use of anti-influenza vaccines produced by Novartis on
Wednesday pending tests for possible side effects, prompting
authorities in Switzerland to also take precautionary steps.
The Italian Health Ministry advised citizens not to buy or
use the drugs Agrippal, Fluad, subunit Influpozzi and adjunvated
Influpozzi until further notice.
It said 487,738 vaccine doses were affected, and the move
came after the Italian Pharmaceutical Agency decided further
tests on the products may be necessary following indications of
possible side effects.
Switzerland's drug watchdog then also raised a precautionary
red flag for flu vaccines Agrippal and Fluad, saying that at
most 160,000 doses were affected.
"Given the current unclear situation Swissmedic has issued a
halt to deliveries for the cited vaccines and recommends not
using them until further notice," it said.
Preliminary investigations had shown Italy's ban came after
the discovery of white particles in the injections, which could
suggest some of the components of the vaccine had clumped
together, Swissmedic said.
Novartis said it was cooperating with Italian health
authorities to understand the reasons behind the decision, and
it had already provided authorities with an assessment in
support of the quality, efficacy and safety of the vaccines.
Last week, Italy's Health Ministry said Netherlands-based
vaccine maker Crucell, a unit of U.S. drugmaker Johnson &
Johnson, had suspended a delivery of 2.36 million
seasonal flu vaccine doses to Italy after finding problems with
two lots of it.
The ministry said last week it would make up the shortfall
by purchasing more doses from other manufacturers.
Italy uses between 10 million and 12 million doses of flu
vaccines every year, according to the ministry.