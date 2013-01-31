BRIEF-Morgan Stanley reports 5.1 pct passive stake in Rosetta Genomics
* Morgan stanley reports 5.1 percent passive stake in Rosetta Genomics as of May 23, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS Jan 31 EU antitrust regulators charged pharmaceutical firms Johnson & Johnson and Novartis on Thursday over the delay of a generic competitor for painkiller fentanyl in the Dutch market.
The European Commission, which acts as antitrust regulator in the 27-nation European Union, said it had sent a "statement of objections" or charge sheet to the companies over an agreement between their Dutch subsidiaries.
"If our preliminary conclusions are confirmed, the Dutch subsidiaries of Johnson & Johnson and Novartis entered into a so-called 'co-promotion' agreement to avoid competing against each other, depriving users of fentanyl in the Netherlands from access to a cheaper painkiller," the Commission said in a statement.
The charges arose from an investigation of the pharmaceuticals sector after a Commission report highlighted deals between major drugmakers aimed at hindering or blocking generic medicines in "pay-for-delay" deals.
