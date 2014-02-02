(Adds Novartis statement)
ZURICH Feb 2 Swiss drugs group Novartis
intends to cut or transfer up to 4,000 jobs, newspaper
NZZ am Sonntag reported on Sunday, citing an internal email.
The plan affecting up to 6 percent of its pharmaceuticals
workforce comes on top of a programme to reduce the number of
production sites and is part of a larger drive to cut costs, the
newspaper said.
Global drugmakers are under increasing pressure from
investors to step up restructuring as patents on best-selling
drugs expire and governments try to keep a lid on health costs.
Company spokesman Eric Althoff did not confirm the job
numbers but issued a statement saying that Novartis intends to
prioritise and reallocate resources primarily in pharmaceutical
operations to focus on planned product launches and other growth
areas.
The measures "reflect the need to respond to a dynamically
changing healthcare environment", it said, adding that Novartis
expects group headcount to remain largely flat in 2014.
"We expect that an equal number of jobs will be created as
are reduced," the statement said.
A significant number of jobs are expected to be moved to
India, with the company saying that it plans to move existing
operations in Hyderabad to a business services centre as part of
its consolidation strategy.
"The new centre is expected to open in late 2015 or early
2016 and will bring together Novartis operations that are
currently spread across three sites in Hyderabad as well as
provide for future growth," the statement said.
Novartis, which will face copycat competition for blood
pressure pill Diovan once Ranbaxy Laboratories
overcomes regulatory delays for its generic version, posted
lower than expected core earnings per share last week.
The company is also conducting a review of its
over-the-counter, animal health and vaccines businesses, which
lack the global scale of its pharmaceuticals operations.
