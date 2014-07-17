FRANKFURT, July 17 Switzerland's Novartis
and German investment company BWK are selling their
stakes in medical skin patch maker LTS Lohmann to fellow
shareholder Dievini Hopp BioTech, having failed to find a
third-party buyer for the business.
BWK said on Thursday Dievini would hold 95 percent of shares
in LTS Lohmann following the transaction, without disclosing
financial details.
Sources told Reuters in March that Germany's Evonik
Industries AG had dropped out of talks to buy LTS
Lohmann, sending the sellers back to square one in their search
for a buyer.
LTS Lohmann, which competes with unlisted AMW GmbH,
Beiersdorf's Tesa Labtec unit, Acino, and
U.S. conglomerate 3M, generates more than 300 million
euros ($406 million) in annual sales from nicotine and other
medical patches to treat conditions including Parkinson's
disease and Restless Legs Syndrome.
($1 = 0.7394 Euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by Thomas Atkins)