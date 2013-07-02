By Ludwig Burger and Frank Siebelt
| FRANKFURT, July 2
FRANKFURT, July 2 Medical patches manufacturer
LTS Lohmann has been put up for sale, with Morgan Stanley hired
to find a buyer, three sources close to the matter said on
Tuesday.
The company, which makes nicotine and other medical patches
for different drug companies, is part-owned by Novartis
and is expected to fetch more than 1 billion euros
($1.3 billion), the sources said.
Transdermal patches of the type made by LTS have become
increasingly important in the drugs industry over the years,
since they offer a convenient and reliable way of delivering a
variety of medicines.
Furthermore, contract manufacturers such as LTS - which has
operations in Andernach, Germany, and Caldwell, New Jersey - are
in a favourable position as many larger pharmaceutical companies
seek to outsource more production to improve efficiency.
The reliable cashflow prospects offered by LTS are expected
to appeal to private equity houses such as EQT and BC Partners,
one of the sources said, and a price above 1 billion euros would
equate to a multiple of more than 10 times earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).
One potential complication is that Novartis is not only a
co-owner but also the biggest client of LTS. "This makes the
negotiations difficult," said one person with knowledge of the
planned sale.
The other co-owners are German billionaire Dietmar Hopp, who
co-founded software giant SAP, and German holding
company BWK.
LTS, which has about 1,000 staff and holds more than 5,000
patents underpinning its technology, developed the world's first
nicotine patch to help people to quit smoking, its website says.
It also makes patches for patients with Parkinson's disease and
restless leg syndrome, as well as thin films that melt rapidly
in the mouth and are used in fresh-breath strips and other
products.
Officials at Novartis and Morgan Stanley declined to comment
on the sale. LTS did not respond immediately to a request for
comment.
($1 = 0.7672 euros)
(Additional reporting by Philipp Halstrick, Ben Hirschler and
Caroline Copley; Editing by David Goodman)