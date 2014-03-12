FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, March 12 German chemicals group Evonik has dropped out of the race for German medical skin patch maker LTS Lohmann in a surprise twist in a turbulent sales auction, two people familiar with the deal said on Wednesday.

After showing initial interest in LTS Lohmann, Evonik had bowed out of the auction a few months ago, only to be asked back to the negotiating table before the Christmas holidays.

Evonik now decided not to pursue its exclusive talks with LTS Lohmann's owners - Swiss drugmaker Novartis, German billionaire Dietmar Hopp and German investment company BWK - any longer as the parties' views on valuation proved to be too far apart, the people said.

Evonik and BWK declined to comment. Hopp's investment company and Novartis were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Matthias Inverardi; Editing by Maria Sheahan)