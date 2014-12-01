BRUSSELS Dec 1 European Union antitrust
regulators will decide by Jan. 14 whether to clear two asset
trade deals between Swiss drugmaker Novartis and
British rival GlaxoSmithKline, the European Commission
said on Monday.
Novartis is buying GSK's oncology products for $14.5 billion
plus another $1.5 billion that depends on the results of a trial
in melanoma, boosting its world No. 2 position in cancer behind
Roche Holding AG.
GSK in turn is acquiring Novartis' vaccines business,
excluding flu, for $5.25 billion plus potential milestone
payments of up to $1.8 billion and ongoing royalties. The
companies also plan a joint venture in consumer healthcare.
The Commission can either clear the deals, demand
concessions if it sees potential competition issues or open a
lengthy investigation into the takeovers.
The EU antitrust watchdog last week cleared U.S. medical
device maker Medtronic's $43 billion takeover of
Covidien Plc on condition Covidien sell its drug-coated
balloon catheter business.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Louise Heavens)