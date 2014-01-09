Jan 8 Novartis AG is in talks with
Merck & Co Inc to exchange its animal-health and human
vaccines businesses for the drugmaker's over-the-counter
health-products unit, Bloomberg reported, quoting people
familiar with the matter.
The two drugmakers may each trade about $5 billion in assets
as part of the trade, the report said. ()
The Swiss drugmaker was ready to sell its animal health
subsidiary and opened its books to Bayer and other
rivals for the business that could change hands for more than 3
billion euros ($4.1 billion), sources familiar with the matter
had told Reuters last month.
Drugmakers are shedding businesses and cutting costs due to
overseas price controls and pressure on payments from insurers
and the government. Pfizer Inc completed a spin off of
its animal health products business in June.
Novartis has not finalized a deal with Merck, and may choose
another option, Bloomberg said.
A Novartis spokeswoman told Reuters that the company does
not comment on market rumor or speculation.
Merck was not immediately available for comment outside
regular U.S. business hours.