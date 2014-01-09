* Novartis may swap animal health, vaccines for Merck's OTC
* Analysts see exchange boosting earnings for both firms
* Swap preferred but trade sale also possible -bankers
* Novartis, Merck may each trade $5 bln in assets -Bloomberg
By Sophie Sassard and Arno Schuetze
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Jan 9 Novartis AG is
discussing swapping its animal health and human vaccines
businesses for Merck & Co Inc's over-the-counter
products unit in a deal that could boost earnings at both
companies.
Healthcare bankers said an asset swap with Merck was the
main focus for the Swiss drugmaker as it reviews its portfolio,
although an outright sale of animal health or an exchange with
other companies were still possible.
One of the bankers said Novartis and Merck had been in talks
for some time but asset swaps were hard to execute, due to the
difficulty of comparing the relative attraction of different
businesses.
If the hoped-for swap with Merck does not work out, Novartis
is likely to opt for a sale or swap with another leading animal
health firm, such as Bayer, Zoetis, Sanofi
, Eli Lilly or unlisted Boehringer Ingelheim.
Bloomberg reported earlier that Novartis and Merck might
each trade about $5 billion in assets under an eventual deal.
Sources with knowledge of the matter had told Reuters last
month that Novartis was ready to sell its animal health unit and
had opened its books to Bayer and others for the business that
could change hands for more than 3 billion euros ($4.1 billion).
New chairman Joerg Reinhardt is casting a fresh eye over the
Basel-based group following the departure of veteran chairman
and one-time CEO Daniel Vasella, the architect of the merger of
Ciba-Geigy and Sandoz that created Novartis in 1996.
Reinhardt has defended the firm's diversified strategy, but
has stressed Novartis will only hang on to businesses that are
among world leaders. That has left uncertain the future of
sub-scale operations like animal health and vaccines.
PORTFOLIO FIT
Novartis already agreed to sell its blood transfusion
testing unit to Spain's Grifols for $1.7 billion in
November.
Merck, meanwhile, has been saying for some time that its
over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health business lacks scale and
Bernstein analyst Tim Anderson said a swap could boost earnings
per share at both companies by around 3 percent.
Merck's OTC line-up would add products such as Claritin
medicine for allergies, Coppertone sunblock and Dr Scholl's foot
care, boosting Novartis's already strong consumer care
portfolio.
Analysts said Merck's products would fit well within the
Novartis OTC business, since it is currently dominated by
remedies for coughs, colds and pain.
The Novartis animal health products include Sentinel and
Prac-tic flea and tick treatments for dogs, as well as a range
of other products for pets and farm animals, while its human
vaccines operation mainly makes flu shots.
Many drugmakers are currently shedding businesses, prompted
by pricing pressures and increasing competition from generics
that has forced a more rigorous approach to capital allocation.
As part of that they are also showing a new willingness to
consider whether other companies may be better owners for
certain assets, thereby unlocking value for shareholders.
Pfizer, for example, has already spun out its animal
health operations into Zoetis and sold its infant nutrition
business to Nestle.
A Novartis spokeswoman told Reuters that the company does
not comment on market rumour or speculation.
Merck was not immediately available for comment outside
regular U.S. business hours.