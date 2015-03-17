BRIEF-Atrion Q1 earnings per share $5.36
* Q1 revenue $38.5 million versus $36.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, March 17 Novartis AG
* Novartis says receives EU approval for Jakavi in polycythemia vera, first targeted therapy approved for patients with rare blood cancer. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
May 10 Health insurer Aetna Inc on Wednesday said it will exit the Obamacare individual insurance market in Delaware and Nebraska and will not offer such plans on or off the online exchange created by the Affordable Care Act.