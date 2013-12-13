BRIEF-Oncosil Medical says co has been granted UK Central Ethics Approval
* Has been granted UK central ethics approval for its global clinical study programme for pancreatic cancer
LONDON Dec 13 Novartis said on Friday it was recalling some batches of its Tixylix liquid cough and cold medicines for children because of a potential manufacturing defect that could result in small pieces of plastic being found in the bottles.
Although no plastic has been discovered so far and the risk is "very low", the drugmaker said it was recalling certain batches from consumers, retail customers and wholesalers.
The recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency and only affects Britain.
WASHINGTON, April 3 The leader of a group of U.S. House Republican conservatives said on Monday he expects to see text of a revamped bill to repeal and replace Obamacare within 24 hours.
* Asx alert-Neuren receives $1 million research and development tax incentive-NEU.AX