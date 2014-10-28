ZURICH Oct 28 Swiss drugmaker Novartis
reported better-than-expected results on Tuesday, as a
pre-tax gain from the sale of its Idenix shareholding offset
full copycat competition to its former best-selling blood
pressure pill Diovan.
Third-quarter sales came in at $14.7 billion, up 4 percent
from a year earlier. Core earnings per share (EPS) -- the
measure most followed by investors -- rose 10 percent to $1.37.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast sales of $14.54
billion and core EPS of $1.31.
The Basel-based firm kept its financial outlook for the full
year unchanged, predicting low-to-mid-single digit sales growth
in constant exchange rate terms. It also forecasts core
operating income to grow at a mid-to-high-single digit rate.
