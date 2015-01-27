BRIEF-AB Science - ANSM requested temporary suspension of masitinib studies
* Notification from ANSM requesting temporary suspension of ongoing masitinib studies until compliance is confirmed by an external audit
ZURICH Jan 27 Swiss drugmaker Novartis forecast sales and profit to grow at a faster pace this year as recent drug successes and its portfolio overhaul help it weather the impact of generic competition.
The Basel-based firm on Tuesday guided for mid-single digit sales growth and for core operating income to increase at a high-single digit rate at constant exchange rates in 2015.
Excluding the impact of currency moves, net sales rose 4 percent in the fourth quarter to $14.63 billion, compared to the average forecast for $14.6 billion in a Reuters poll. Core net income rose 9 percent to $2.9 billion in line with forecasts.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)
* Notification from ANSM requesting temporary suspension of ongoing masitinib studies until compliance is confirmed by an external audit
MEXICO CITY, May 11 General Electric has won a contract to supply two new gigawatts of power in Mexico, centering on the installation of four 7HA gas turbines, the company said on Thursday.