BRIEF-Aerie Pharmaceuticals announces FDA acceptance of NDA submission for Rhopressa
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals announces fda acceptance of nda submission for Rhopressa(netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%
ZURICH, April 21 Swiss drugmaker Novartis said first-quarter core net income fell 13 percent as it continues to suffer from patent expiries, a struggling eyecare business and lackluster sales of its new heart medicine.
Core net income, which excludes some items, fell to $2.79 billion, compared to the $2.76 billion average of forecasts from analysts polled by Reuters. Sales fell to $11.6 billion, compared to the poll average of $11.8 billion. (Reporting by John Miller, editing by Michael Shields)
* Teleflex (TFX) announces commencement of phase i clinical study (FDP-1) of RePlas™ freeze-dried plasma