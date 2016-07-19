ZURICH, July 19 Novartis warned on Tuesday that its core operating profit may decline this year as it ramps up spending on marketing new heart failure drug Entresto in the second half.

"As a consequence of this additional investment, and depending on the erosion curve of (cancer drug) Gleevec, core operating income is expected to be broadly in line with the prior year or decline low-single digit" at constant currencies, it said. It had said in the past it expected profit broadly in line with 2015.

Second-quarter core net income, which excludes some items, fell to $2.93 billion, compared to the $2.83 billion average of forecasts from analysts polled by Reuters. Core operating income fell to $3.33 billion, while sales fell to $12.47 billion, compared to the poll average of $12.19 billion. (Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by John Revill)