BRIEF-Pharmaust says Epichem to deliver $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17
* In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BASEL, Switzerland Jan 25 Novartis AG may spin off its struggling Alcon eye care business and is launching a share buyback of up to $5 billion, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday while reporting fourth-quarter results that lagged market expectations.
Fourth-quarter core net income was $2.66 billion, short of the $2.72 billion expected on average by analysts in a Reuters poll.
Sales of heart drug Entresto for the full year were $170 million, short of Novartis's own target of $200 million. (Reporting by John Miller, Editing by Michael Shields)
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: