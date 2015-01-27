* Q4 sales $14.6 billion, in line with poll
* Core EPS $1.21 vs $1.18 forecast in Reuters poll
* Expects 2015 sales to grow at mid-single digit rate
* Proposes dividend of 2.60 Sfr per share, up 6 pct
* Shares rise 1.6 percent, outperform sector
By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, Jan 27 Swiss drugmaker Novartis
said sales and profits would rise at a faster pace
this year as recent drug successes and its portfolio overhaul
help it weather competition from cheaper generic medicines.
Stripping out the impact of currency fluctuations, the
Basel-based firm said it expected mid-single digit sales growth
in 2015 while core operating income would increase at a
high-single digit rate.
Still, a surge in the Swiss franc following the Swiss
central bank's (SNB) decision to scrap its cap on the currency's
value may complicate Novartis' efforts to improve margins.
Chief Executive Joe Jimenez said he would review Swiss costs
following the franc rise, but would continue to invest in the
country, reiterating comments made to Reuters in Davos last
week.
He said the franc's surge would not derail efforts to
increase margins since the company would take a hard look at
procurement and other services it has in Switzerland.
Novartis, which generates just 2 percent of sales but has
about 13 percent of its costs in Switzerland, said it expected
the stronger franc to knock about 12 percentage points off core
operating income this year and 7 percentage points off sales.
To eke out further savings, Novartis has consolidated some
back-office functions, which are spread across all divisions and
account for around $5 billion in expenses, into one shared
service organisation.
Shares in Novartis, which slumped as much as 16 percent on
the day the SNB scrapped the cap, gained 1.6 percent by 1350
GMT, outperforming a flat European healthcare sector.
Novartis unveiled a series of deals last year which will see
it focus on a smaller number of higher-margin businesses once it
concludes a $20 billion asset swap with GlaxoSmithKline
in the first half.
The company hopes the restructuring, as well as the recent
approval of its new psoriasis drug Cosentyx which could bring in
annual sales of more than $1 billion, will help it buffer
cheaper copycat competition to blood pressure medicines Diovan
and Exforge.
The anticipated launch of heart failure treatment LCZ696
should also generate multi-billion-dollar revenues. Analysts
expect the drug to gain approval in the United States by the
middle of this year.
Net sales fell 2 percent in the fourth quarter to $14.63
billion, slightly ahead of the average forecast for $14.6
billion in a Reuters poll. Core net income rose 1 percent to
$2.9 billion in line with forecasts.
The company said it would raise its dividend to 2.60 Swiss
francs per share for 2014 from 2.45 francs last year. This was
below the average forecast for 2.67 francs in a Reuters poll.
