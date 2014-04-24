ZURICH, April 24 Two days after announcing a
radical overhaul of its structure, Novartis posted
first-quarter profit that beat expectations boosted by an
exceptional gain from the sale of its blood transfusion test
unit.
The Swiss company said first-quarter net profit jumped 24
percent to $2.968 billion, beating the mean estimate of $2.7
billion in a Reuters poll. Net sales inched up 1 percent to
$14.022 billion, compared to the average estimate of $14.246
billion.
The drugmaker's first-quarter results come two days after it
announced deals worth over $25 billion to simplify its
structure, strengthen its cancer portfolio and exit
underperforming businesses.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)