ZURICH, July 17 Swiss drugmaker Novartis
posted a 2 percent rise in quarterly sales on Thursday
and confirmed its full-year guidance, expecting revenue from new
products to offset generic competition to its blood pressure
pill Diovan.
Net sales in the second quarter came in at to $14.64
billion, falling slightly short of the average forecast for
$14.72 billion in a Reuters poll. Core earnings per share
increased 4 percent to $1.34, in line with expectations.
The Basel-based firm confirmed its guidance for sales to
grow in the low-to-mid single digits this year in constant
currencies, while core operating income is expected to grow
ahead of sales.
