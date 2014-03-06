BRIEF-Oceanwide Holdings to pay cash div 1.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
ROME, March 6 Italian prosecutors looking into allegations of collusion between Roche and Novartis suspect possible market manipulation and aggravated fraud, judicial sources said on Thursday.
On Wednesday prosecutors opened a file on the two Basel-based companies after the Italian competition regulator accused them of colluding to try to stop cancer drug Avastin being used to treat a serious eye disease.
No-one is under investigation in the probe by the Rome prosecutors at this stage, the sources added.
Novartis and Roche have strongly denied the regulator's allegations and said they would appeal.
(Reporting by Mario Sarzanini, writing by Stephen Jewkes)
SHANGHAI, April 25 Amendments to China's securities law aimed at combating illegal trading activity have reached their second reading in parliament, the official Xinhua news agency reported late on Monday.