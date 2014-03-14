ROME, March 14 Prosecutors in Rome have opened
an investigation into four executives at Swiss drugmakers Roche
and Novartis on suspicion of fraud and
manipulation of the pharmaceutical market, judicial sources said
on Friday.
Earlier this month, Italy's antitrust authorities said Roche
and Novartis colluded to try to stop cancer drug Avastin from
being used to treat a serious eye disease and fined the
companies 182.5 million euros ($251 million).
A Novartis spokesman had no immediate comment, while a Roche
spokesman referred to the company statement issued after the
antitrust ruling that called the charges "unfounded" and said it
would appeal.
(Reporting by Mario Sarzanini in Rome and Caroline Copely in
Zurich; writing by Steve Scherer)