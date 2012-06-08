ZÜRICH The head of Sandoz, the generics unit of Swiss drug maker Novartis NOVN.VX, said he was ruling out acquisitions in the growth market of biosimilars.

Although there has been a notable surge in merger and acquisition activity in recent weeks, Sandoz has all necessary research and development as well as production capacity in place to go it alone, Jeff George said in a preview to an interview with Swiss finance bi-weekly Finanz und Wirtschaft on Friday.

"We are also benefitting from the innovation engine that is Novartis," he said.

In recent weeks, U.S. pharmaceutical companies Amgen (AMGN.O) and Watson WPI.N as well as Baxter (BAX.N) and Momenta (MNTA.O) announced they would be teaming up, as did Germany's Merck Serono (MRCG.DE) with Dr. Reddy's (REDY.NS) of India.

While the activity was proof of heightened interest in the fast growing market for biosimilars, cheaper copy cat versions of biopharmaceutical drugs, none of the companies has so far any of its biosimilar drugs approved in either the United States or Europe, George said.

In contrast, Sandoz as market leader last year, generated $261 million sales with biosimilars out of a total of $9.5 billion in group sales.

