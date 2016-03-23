March 23 Drugmaker Novartis AG agreed on Wednesday to pay more than $25 million to the U.S. government to settle civil charges that it bribed healthcare professionals in China to boost sales there, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said.

The SEC said violations of a U.S. law barring bribery of foreign officials occurred from 2009 to 2013. Novartis settled the charges without admitting or denying them, the SEC said. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and David Ingram in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)