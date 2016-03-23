(Adds details of charges, Novartis spokesperson comment)
By Sarah N. Lynch
March 23 Drugmaker Novartis AG agreed
on Wednesday to pay more than $25 million to the U.S. government
to settle civil charges that it bribed healthcare professionals
in China to boost sales there, the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission said.
The SEC said violations occurred from 2009 to 2013.
Novartis settled the charges of a U.S. law barring bribery
of foreign officials without admitting or denying them, the SEC
said.
Novartis said the allegations involved in the settlement
largely predate compliance measures it has since put in place.
"We believe these measures, which we review and update on an
ongoing basis, address the issues raised by the SEC and reflect
a broader initiative by Novartis to align and enhance our
compliance standards globally," company spokesman Eric Althoff
said in an emailed statement.
The SEC said that Novartis' China-based units tried to mask
the bribes by recording them on the corporate books as
legitimate expenses for travel and entertainment, conferences,
lecture fees, marketing events, educational seminars and medical
studies.
In one instance in 2011, for example, sales representatives
allegedly submitted fake receipts for about $8,100 as part of
their employee expense reimbursement requests.
The funds were used to entertain and provide various gifts.
Other instances cited in the SEC's case entail efforts by
the company to hire Chinese travel companies to arrange trips,
meals and accommodations for health care professionals in
connection with educational events.
Many of these events, however, were more recreational than
educational, the SEC said. One trip, for example, included an
excursion to Niagara Falls.
The SEC also said that Novartis also failed to devise and
maintain an effective system of internal accounting controls.
The agency added that Novartis cooperated with its
investigation and conducted its own "expansive review" into the
matter.
"Novartis promptly took remedial steps to improve its
internal controls at Novartis China," the SEC said, adding that
the company had terminated or disciplined employees, suspended
vendor relationships and overhauled its anti-corruption
policies.
