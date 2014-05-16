ZURICH May 16 U.S. health regulators turned
down an application to approve Novartis' experimental
heart failure drug due to insufficient evidence that it improves
symptoms, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday.
Novartis said in a statement the Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) had asked for further evidence to determine
the efficacy of serelaxin, also known as RLX030.
The decision follows a unanimous recommendation from a panel
of advisers in March against approving the drug.
Serelaxin is one of several potential "blockbuster" drugs
the Basel-based pharmaceutical company is looking to as it bets
on cancer, heart and respiratory treatments to fill the gaps
left by patent expiries on drugs such as Diovan, which lost U.S.
patent rights and faces generic competition.
Tim Wright, global head of development at Novartis, said
Novartis still believed serelaxin had the potential to become
"an important treatment" for acute heart failure.
Novartis is continuing with its clinical trial programme in
order to build up a further body of evidence and plans to enrol
over 6,300 patients in a second late-stage trial, the company
said.
About five million people in the United States are living
with chronic heart failure, a progressive weakening of the
heart, according to Novartis. About one million are hospitalized
with episodes of acute heart failure, and about 22 percent of
patients who are hospitalized die within a year.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Mark Potter)