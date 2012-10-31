BRIEF-FDA removes import ban on several of Hisun Pharma's veterinary medicine ingredients
* Says FDA removes U.S. import ban on its raw materials for veterinary medicine
ZURICH Oct 31 Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Wednesday it would spend more than $500 million on a new biotechnology production site in Singapore to support its growing pipeline of biologics.
The Basel-based company said construction of the new site would begin in early 2013 and the facility is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2016.
Novartis said the site will focus on drug substance manufacturing based on cell culture technology.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)
* Says FDA removes U.S. import ban on its raw materials for veterinary medicine
WASHINGTON, June 3 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday urged the Republican-controlled Congress to complete the job of dismantling Obamacare this summer and move on quickly to another big-ticket item on President Donald Trump's agenda: tax cuts.