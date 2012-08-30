* Smoker's cough treatment QVA149 hits study goals
* Drug does not prove superior to rival Spiriva
* Novartis shares down 0.1 pct; drug partner Vectura up 1.2
pct
By Katharina Bart
ZURICH, Aug 30 Novartis is to seek
approval later this year in Europe and Japan for a new
combinaton lung drug to treat so-called smoker's cough after it
met expectations in final trials, the Swiss firm said on
Thursday.
The drug, QVA149, combines Novartis's Onbrez and its other
lung drug NVA237 as a two-in-one medicine that should allow
Novartis to take on market leader GlaxoSmithKline. An
application for approval in the United States is set to be filed
at the end of next year, Novartis said.
However, Bank Vontobel analyst Andrew Weiss said that
although Novartis showed the drug to be superior to another of
its own drugs, QVA149 is not significantly better than Spiriva,
a rival drug from Pfizer and Boehringer Ingelheim in
treating patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
COPD causes breathing trouble and chronic coughing, and is
sometimes fatal. It affects an estimated 210 million people
worldwide and is predicted to be the third leading cause of
death by 2020, Novartis said.
"Without superiority to Spiriva, we doubt this data will
give QVA an edge," said Weiss, who rates Novartis shares as a
'reduce' with a 50-franc target price.
Novartis and its British partner Vectura faced
delays in October last year in the United States for NVA237,
which in turn affected the approval timing for QVA149.
Shares in Novartis were trading unchanged at 56.55 francs by
0846 GMT on Thursday, when Vectura's shares were down 0.6
percent at 82 pence.
Novartis needs drugs such as QVA149, which some analysts
predict could be a major revenue earner by 2020, to fill the gap
left by loss of exclusivity on its current top-selling drugs
such as blood pressure medicine Diovan.