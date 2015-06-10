BRIEF-Oncodesign starts talks with Bertin Pharma for acquisition of service businesses
* ONCODESIGN OPENS EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH BERTIN PHARMA FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SERVICE BUSINESSES
ZURICH, June 10 Novartis AG said one-year results of its drug secukinumab show it is effective in treating patients with ankylosing spondylitis (AS), a debilitating joint condition of the spine.
The Basel-based drugmaker said it will present detailed results from the study at a rheumatism conference in Rome this week. (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
May 10 Generic drug maker Mylan NV said on Wednesday it disagrees with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which declined to approve Mylan's generic for GlaxoSmithKline Plc's blockbuster Advair in March.