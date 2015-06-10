ZURICH, June 10 Novartis AG said one-year results of its drug secukinumab show it is effective in treating patients with ankylosing spondylitis (AS), a debilitating joint condition of the spine.

The Basel-based drugmaker said it will present detailed results from the study at a rheumatism conference in Rome this week. (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)