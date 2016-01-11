(Adds details about $170 payment to Surface)
By John Miller
ZURICH Jan 11 Novartis AG has struck
a $170 million alliance with U.S.-based Surface Oncology as it
seeks to boost its portfolio of medicines that help the body's
immune system fight cancer.
The accord, which it announced on Monday, gives Novartis
access to four pre-clinical programmes aiming to help prevent
tumours from evading the immune system, including one that
targets so-called regulatory T cell populations that can migrate
into tumours and impair the body's ability to fight the disease.
Novartis has been expanding its cancer-fighting arsenal by
striking deals with smaller companies as it races to keep pace
with rivals including Roche, Merck and
Bristol Myers.
Last year, Novartis acquired Admune Therapeutics and forged
licensing agreements with small drug developers Xoma and
Palobiofarma as part of this same push.
"This alliance is another building block in our strategy to
develop a portfolio of programs that we believe will lead the
next wave of immuno-oncology medicines," said Mark Fishman,
president of Novartis's research arm, on the deal with Surface.
Surface Oncology Chief Executive Officer Detlev
Biniszkiewicz was previously head of oncology strategy at
AstraZeneca and a former manager at Novartis under
Fishman.
The Surface programmes that Novartis is buying access to
also focus on inhibitory cytokines, which help suppress immune
response, and immunosuppressive metabolites that may contribute
to a cancer's ability to survive.
Novartis plans to test Surfaces' investigatory therapies as
stand-alone monotherapies, as well as in combination with other
drugs within its portfolios, the Swiss company said.
Under the terms of the agreement, Surface is eligible to
receive up to $170 million in upfront, equity, and near-term
milestone payments, Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Surface said
in a statement.
Surface is also eligible to get up to double-digit royalties
on product sales, it said, adding the company has the option to
retain U.S. development and commercialisation rights for at
least half of the collaboration's programs.
(Reporting by Michael Shields and John Miller in Zurich;
Editing by Joshua Franklin and Alexander Smith)