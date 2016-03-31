(Repeats to additional subscribers, no change to text)

ISTANBUL, March 31 Turkey's health ministry said on Thursday it has launched an investigation into allegations a drugmaker secured $85 million in business advantages through bribery.

It did not name the company.

Reuters reported this week an anonymous whistleblower has accused Swiss company Novartis of paying bribes through a consulting firm to secure advantages worth an estimated $85 million.

In a statement, the Turkish unit of Novartis said the allegations were "unfounded" and based on a former complaint. (Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by David Dolan; editing by Susan Thomas)