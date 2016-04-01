ISTANBUL, April 1 The Ankara Chief Prosecutor
has launched an investigation into the Turkish unit of Swiss
drugmaker Novartis, Turkish broadcasters reported on
Friday, after allegations it benefitted from bribery.
Novartis has said the allegations against it were
"unfounded" and based on a past complaint. Reuters reported this
week that an anonymous whistleblower accused the company of
paying bribes through a consulting firm to secure an estimated
$85 million in business advantages.
Turkey's health ministry has opened a separate investigation
into the allegations. A senior ministry official told reporters
on Friday that no problems have been seen in that initial
investigation.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by
Nick Tattersall)