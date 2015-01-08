ZURICH Jan 8 Swiss pharma group Novartis
said it will submit regulatory applications in the
United States for two treatments against chronic obstructive
pulmonary disease (COPD) after late stage clinical studies
yielded good results.
Novartis' QVA149 and NVA237, bronchodilators that are
already being marketed outside the United States, met their
primary and secondary endpoints in pivotal phase III clinical
trial programmes, the group said in a statement on Thursday.
Novartis said submissions for both treatments to the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) were now complete.
