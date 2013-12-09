ZURICH Dec 9 Swiss drugmaker Novartis
said on Monday it had started supplying its meningitis B vaccine
to Princeton University in an effort to stop an outbreak of
meningitis on the Ivy League campus.
Although the vaccine, called Bexsero, is not yet approved in
the United States, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has
given the green light to its use at Princeton following an
Investigational New Drug application from the Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Eight students at the university have been diagnosed with
the serogroup B strain of meningitis, a potentially fatal
infection that causes swelling of the brain and spinal cord and
can kill within 24 hours.
It is spread through coughing and exchanges of saliva, and
people living in dormitories or other crowded living quarters
are especially at risk.
Bexsero will be provided to all undergraduate students as
well as graduate students who live in dormitories on or
off-campus, Novartis said.
The vaccine is currently licensed for use in Europe,
Australia and Canada. Novartis has completed Phase I and Phase
II trials for the vaccine in the United States and is in
discussions with regulators about the path to approval.
The drugmaker is counting on Bexsero to turn around the
prospects of its vaccines business, which has gobbled up
research and spending cash and lost money in the first nine
months of the year.