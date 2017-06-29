FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
Novartis gets wider EU approval for Zykadia in lung cancer
June 29, 2017 / 5:30 AM / a day ago

Novartis gets wider EU approval for Zykadia in lung cancer

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 29 (Reuters) - The European Commission has approved expanding the use of Zykadia (ceritinib) to include the first-line treatment of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumours are anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)-positive, Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Thursday.

In May, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the expanded use of Zykadia to include the first-line treatment of patients with metastatic NSCLC whose tumours are ALK-positive. (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by John Revill)

