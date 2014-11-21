BRIEF-Eli Lilly and Co sets Q2 2017 dividend of $0.52 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH Nov 21 Novartis Ag
* Novartis says Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) gives positive opinion recommending approval of Cosentyx for first-line treatment of moderate-to-severe psoriasis patients Further company coverage: (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Theranos - Tender offer recapitalizing major shareholders scheduled to close May 15