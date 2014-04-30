ZURICH, April 30 Novartis' inhaled medicine Ultibro Breezhaler for chronic lung disease was better at improving lung function than GlaxoSmithKline's Seretide, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday, citing a late stage study.

The Phase III study in patients with moderate chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) found Novartis' once-daily drug improved lung function compared to GSK's Seretide, which must be taken twice daily.

(Reporting By Caroline Copley)