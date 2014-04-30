BRIEF-Lilly Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.98
* Q1 revenue $5.228 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.21 billion
ZURICH, April 30 Novartis' inhaled medicine Ultibro Breezhaler for chronic lung disease was better at improving lung function than GlaxoSmithKline's Seretide, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday, citing a late stage study.
The Phase III study in patients with moderate chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) found Novartis' once-daily drug improved lung function compared to GSK's Seretide, which must be taken twice daily.
(Reporting By Caroline Copley)
April 25 Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc reported a 15.3 percent fall in quarterly revenue due to lower spending by customers in the Gulf of Mexico and pricing pressure in markets outside North America.