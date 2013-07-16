July 16 Nova Scotia Power Inc on Tuesday sold C$300 million ($288 million) of 30-year medium term notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 4.50 percent issue, due July 20, 2043, was priced at 99.397 to yield 4.537 percent or 158 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, and Bank of Nova Scotia were bookrunning managers of the sale. ($1=C$1.04)