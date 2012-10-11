MOSCOW Oct 11 Novatek, Russia's top
non-state natural gas producer, has won a deal to supply naphtha
to Brazilian group Braskem from its Baltic terminal
of Ust-Luga.
Novatek said on Thursday it would supply Braskem with up to
1 million tonnes of naphtha from Ust-Luga in 2013.
The company, which aims to double annual natural gas
production to more than 100 billion cubic metres by 2020, is
constructing a processing complex at Ust-Luga which is set to
process up to 6 million tonnes of gas condensate a year to
produce naphtha, diesel, jet fuel and heating oil.
Novatek, controlled by chief executive Leonid Mikhelson and
Gunvor co-owner Gennady Timchenko, is pursuing plans to widen
its customer base. It signed a deal in July to trade natural gas
to German utility EnBW.
