MOSCOW Oct 11 Novatek, Russia's top non-state natural gas producer, has won a deal to supply naphtha to Brazilian group Braskem from its Baltic terminal of Ust-Luga.

Novatek said on Thursday it would supply Braskem with up to 1 million tonnes of naphtha from Ust-Luga in 2013.

The company, which aims to double annual natural gas production to more than 100 billion cubic metres by 2020, is constructing a processing complex at Ust-Luga which is set to process up to 6 million tonnes of gas condensate a year to produce naphtha, diesel, jet fuel and heating oil.

Novatek, controlled by chief executive Leonid Mikhelson and Gunvor co-owner Gennady Timchenko, is pursuing plans to widen its customer base. It signed a deal in July to trade natural gas to German utility EnBW.