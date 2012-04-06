MOSCOW, April 6 Russia's top non-state gas
producer Novatek is interested in bidding for licences
to explore Cypriot offshore gas deposits, a company spokesman
said on Friday.
Cyprus reported its first natural gas find in December,
when U.S. based Noble Energy said it had discovered an
estimated 5-8 trillion cubic feet in a block south of the
island. The block lies close to where neighbouring Israel has
reported significant discoveries in the past two years.
"Yes, were are looking for possibilities to invest into
projects, connected to our core business," the spokesman said
without elaborating when asked to confirm media reports that
Novatek may take part in a licensing round in Cyprus.
Novatek is pursuing an aggressive production policy, aiming
to more than double its gas output by 2020 from more than 50
billion cubic metres currently.
Novatek's only foreign exploration project in Egypt has so
far yielded no valid results.