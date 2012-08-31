MOSCOW Aug 31 Board of Russia's largest non-state gas producer Novatek recommended to pay 3 roubles per ordinary share, or 9.11 billion roubles ($279.69 million) in total, in dividend on first-half 2012 results, the company said on Friday.

This represents a 20 percent increase compared to the same period of 2011.

Novatek said the recommendations will be considered by an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on Oct. 16.

($1 = 32.5715 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)