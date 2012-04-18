MOSCOW, April 18 Russia's second-largest gas producer Novatek has been in talks over including EDF in an Arctic liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, a Novatek spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We are in talks about adding a number of companies, including EDF, to Yamal LNG," the spokesman said.

The Yamal LNG project will develop the South Tambey field located in the Arctic area of the Yamal peninsula. The resources of this condensate and gas field will allow production of more than 15 million tonnes of LNG per year.

Total owns 20 percent of Yamal LNG. Novatek has said it plans to retain at least 51 percent in the project and has been looking for other partners to develop it.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Alfred Kueppers)