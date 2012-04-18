* EDF says talks "very preliminary"

* Novatek looks for partners in Yamal LNG

* Final investment decision expected by end-2012 (Adds detail, comments from EDF)

MOSCOW, April 18 Russia's second-largest gas producer Novatek has been in talks over including EDF in an Arctic liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, a Novatek spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We are in talks about adding a number of companies, including EDF, to Yamal LNG," the spokesman said. He also said that the final investment decision on the project is expected by the end of this year.

"The talks are very preliminary and no decision has been taken yet," an EDF spokeswoman said.

The Yamal LNG project will develop the South Tambey field located in the Arctic area of the Yamal peninsula. The resources of this condensate and gas field will allow production of more than 15 million tonnes of LNG per year from 2018.

Total owns 20 percent of Yamal LNG. Novatek has said it plans to retain at least 51 percent in the project and has been looking for other partners to develop it.

Energy firms are considering projects that will add 60 million tonnes of annual LNG capacity in Russia. However, at present just one plant is operating, the 10 million-tonne-per-year Gazprom-led Sakhalin-2 LNG project.

President-elect Vladimir Putin has said that Russia should expand into super-cooled LNG, which can be delivered to the markets of Europe, the Middle East and Asia by tanker without infrastructure constraints.

EDF's energy strategy calls for it to develop its gas business by adding gas reserves and infrastructure.

The company is building an LNG terminal in Dunkirk, northern France with two partners, Total and Belgian pipeline operator Fluxys which have stakes of 10 percent and 25 percent respectively.

Russia would like to become a big player in liquefied natural gas, but will face increasing competition by the middle of the decade from rising production capacity in Qatar and Australia. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; additional reporting by Denis Pinchuk in Moscow and Caroline Jacobs in Paris; editing by Alfred Kueppers)