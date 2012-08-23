* Novatek has been winning domestic market share from Gazprom

* E.ON Russia says decided not to renew Gazprom's deals

MOSCOW Aug 23 E.ON Russia said on Thursday it had signed gas supply deals with Russia's No. 2 gas producer Novatek, which continues to carve domestic market share from Gazprom.

A spokeswoman for E.ON Russia, controlled by Germany's utility E.ON, said the company would not renew agreements with Gazprom.

"The contracts with Gazprom expire in the end-2012, we have been in talks over future supplies. Novatek offered better terms," Anna Martynova said.

The main gas supplier to E.ON Russia is the country's fourth-largest oil producer Surgutneftegas.

Novatek, controlled by Gunvor trading house co-owner Gennady Timchenko and its Chief Executive Officer Leonid Mikhelson, has been winning lucrative gas supply deals at Gazprom's expense.

In 2009 Novatek, which is barred from selling Russian gas abroad by law, struck a $6 billion domestic gas supply deal with power trader Inter RAO, which decided not to renew contracts with Gazprom.

E.ON Russia, which last year consumed more than 13 billion cubic metres of gas, said in a statement on Thursday Novatek will supply gas to four of its five power plants till 2027. The companies also agreed to change terms of existing deals.

They declined to reveal financial and other details.

Gazprom declined to comment. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Nastya Lyrchikova; editing by James Jukwey)