MOSCOW Aug 23 E.ON Russia said on
Thursday it had signed gas supply deals with Russia's No. 2 gas
producer Novatek, which continues to carve domestic
market share from Gazprom.
A spokeswoman for E.ON Russia, controlled by Germany's
utility E.ON, said the company would not renew
agreements with Gazprom.
"The contracts with Gazprom expire in the end-2012, we have
been in talks over future supplies. Novatek offered better
terms," Anna Martynova said.
The main gas supplier to E.ON Russia is the country's
fourth-largest oil producer Surgutneftegas.
Novatek, controlled by Gunvor trading house co-owner Gennady
Timchenko and its Chief Executive Officer Leonid Mikhelson, has
been winning lucrative gas supply deals at Gazprom's expense.
In 2009 Novatek, which is barred from selling Russian gas
abroad by law, struck a $6 billion domestic gas supply deal with
power trader Inter RAO, which decided not to renew
contracts with Gazprom.
E.ON Russia, which last year consumed more than 13 billion
cubic metres of gas, said in a statement on Thursday Novatek
will supply gas to four of its five power plants till 2027. The
companies also agreed to change terms of existing deals.
They declined to reveal financial and other details.
Gazprom declined to comment.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Nastya Lyrchikova; editing
by James Jukwey)