* Novatek shares shot up 4.65 pct
* Gas deal to be enabled in October
* Novatek barred from exporting gas from Russia
(Adds detail, analyst comments)
By Vladimir Soldatkin and Vera Eckert
MOSCOW, July 13 Russia's No.2 gas producer
Novatek has signed a landmark deal to supply German
utility EnBW with gas, setting foot in the lucrative
European market, two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters
on Friday.
The agreement will also allow Novatek to start forming its
customer base in Europe as it eyes liquefied natural gas sales
to the European Union from its Arctic plant, Yamal LNG, due on
stream in 2015-2016.
The sources said the 10-year deal will be conducted via
Novatek Gas&Power, Switzerland-based trading arm of Novatek,
which is not allowed legally to export gas directly from Russia.
"The signing of documents took place in Switzerland," a
source close to one of the companies said.
Moscow-traded Novatek shares jumped 4.23 percent as of 0940
GMT, outperforming the broader MICEX exchange, which was
up 0.9 percent.
A Novatek spokesman declined to comment, while an EnBW
spokesman said his company respected a wish by EnBW's
counterparty to remain unnamed when the deal was initially
announced on Thursday.
EnBW has said the deal foresees an annual volume of 21
billion kilowatt hours (kWh), equivalent to 1.9 billion cubic
metres (bcm) per year, which is more than a third of its total
gas sales and enough to supply a huge industrial company, or a
large number of smaller players.
The contract would start from October.
Novatek Gas&Power, a Zug-based enterprise, was established
by Novatek under the name of Runitek to trade what the company
calls "liquid fuels" such as gas condensate.
"The deal has long been mooted by Novatek. It will allow the
company to be well prepared before the start of the Yamal LNG,"
a sources close to Novatek said.
TRADING FROM MARS
Novatek has long been seeking ways to enter the European gas
market as - according to the Russian law approved in 2006 - only
state-owned Gazprom has the rights to export natural
gas from Russia.
The deal with EnBW would not require shipping gas directly
from Russia, which is the holder of the world's largest gas
reserves.
"Novatek can trade gas from everywhere, even from Mars, if
it is not exporting it from Russia," Troika Dialog brokerage
analyst Oleg Maximov said.
"But to secure rights to export gas from Russia it has to
agree with Gazprom and the Russian government," he added.
Novatek has already agreed with Gazprom on exporting gas
from Yamal, where it has partnered with France's Total
.
Gazprom will formally handle export of Yamal LNG volumes,
clearing them with customs, but arrangements for final marketing
to end-users remain unclear.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow and Vera Eckert in
Frankfurt; editing by Stephen Powell)