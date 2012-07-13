* Novatek shares shot up 4.65 pct

* Gas deal to be enabled in October

* Novatek barred from exporting gas from Russia (Adds detail, analyst comments)

By Vladimir Soldatkin and Vera Eckert

MOSCOW, July 13 Russia's No.2 gas producer Novatek has signed a landmark deal to supply German utility EnBW with gas, setting foot in the lucrative European market, two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters on Friday.

The agreement will also allow Novatek to start forming its customer base in Europe as it eyes liquefied natural gas sales to the European Union from its Arctic plant, Yamal LNG, due on stream in 2015-2016.

The sources said the 10-year deal will be conducted via Novatek Gas&Power, Switzerland-based trading arm of Novatek, which is not allowed legally to export gas directly from Russia.

"The signing of documents took place in Switzerland," a source close to one of the companies said.

Moscow-traded Novatek shares jumped 4.23 percent as of 0940 GMT, outperforming the broader MICEX exchange, which was up 0.9 percent.

A Novatek spokesman declined to comment, while an EnBW spokesman said his company respected a wish by EnBW's counterparty to remain unnamed when the deal was initially announced on Thursday.

EnBW has said the deal foresees an annual volume of 21 billion kilowatt hours (kWh), equivalent to 1.9 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year, which is more than a third of its total gas sales and enough to supply a huge industrial company, or a large number of smaller players.

The contract would start from October.

Novatek Gas&Power, a Zug-based enterprise, was established by Novatek under the name of Runitek to trade what the company calls "liquid fuels" such as gas condensate.

"The deal has long been mooted by Novatek. It will allow the company to be well prepared before the start of the Yamal LNG," a sources close to Novatek said.

TRADING FROM MARS

Novatek has long been seeking ways to enter the European gas market as - according to the Russian law approved in 2006 - only state-owned Gazprom has the rights to export natural gas from Russia.

The deal with EnBW would not require shipping gas directly from Russia, which is the holder of the world's largest gas reserves.

"Novatek can trade gas from everywhere, even from Mars, if it is not exporting it from Russia," Troika Dialog brokerage analyst Oleg Maximov said.

"But to secure rights to export gas from Russia it has to agree with Gazprom and the Russian government," he added.

Novatek has already agreed with Gazprom on exporting gas from Yamal, where it has partnered with France's Total .

Gazprom will formally handle export of Yamal LNG volumes, clearing them with customs, but arrangements for final marketing to end-users remain unclear. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow and Vera Eckert in Frankfurt; editing by Stephen Powell)