By Vladimir Soldatkin

MOSCOW, Nov 15 Russia's second-largest gas producer Novatek expects to increase its 2012 gas output by around 6 to 7 percent, the company's Chief Financial Officer Mark Gyetvay said on Tuesday.

Novatek plans to produce 51-52 billion cubic metres of gas this year, just over a tenth of Russian state gas export monopoly Gazprom's expected output, and up from 37.78 bcm in 2010.

"Based on next year's development programme, we can anticipate production growth in natural gas in a range of 6 to 7 percent for the upcoming year, which is on top of significant percentage increase year-on-year in 2011," Gyetvay told a conference call.

He added that the growth will be achieved due to development of its largest production asset, the Arctic Yurkharovskoye field, where output capacity is set to grow by 4 bcm to around 37 bcm next year.

Gyetvay was speaking at a conference call for Novatek's third-quarter results, which saw the company's net profit decline 17 percent year-on-year on the back of 6.3 billion roubles ($206.3 million)exchange rate loss.

He said the company will continue suffering from the foreign exchange market losses as long as the euro zone is in a debt crisis. ($1 = 30.534 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by John Bowker)