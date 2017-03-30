* Liquefied gas tanker in test docking at Arctic port
* Voyage is to trial export route through icy seas
* Route will help energy firms exploit Arctic reserves
* Green groups express concern about ecology impact
By Olesya Astakhova
SABETTA, Russia, March 30 An ice-breaking tanker
docked for the first time at Russia's Arctic port of Sabetta to
test a new route that could open the ice-bound Arctic Ocean to
ships carrying oil and liquefied gas.
The route is eagerly anticipated by energy firms that want
to develop resources in the Arctic but face obstacles in getting
oil and gas from remote and freezing fields to world markets.
Environmental activists fear commercial shipping in the
Arctic -- now possible because climate change has thinned the
ice for part of the year -- will allow exploitation of a region
that up to now has been a pristine wilderness.
The 80,000 tonne-capacity Christophe de Margerie, an
ice-class tanker fitted out to transport liquefied natural gas,
docked in the icy port of Sabetta, with Russian President
Vladimir Putin watching via live video-link.
Putin congratulated the crew and energy company officials
gathered on the ship's bridge, saying: "This is a big event in
the opening up of the Arctic."
The South Korean-built vessel was not picking up a cargo on
its maiden voyage, but will eventually be used to transport gas
from Russia's Yamal LNG plant, which is near the port.
The project, scheduled to start production in October, is
led by Russian firm Novatek and co-owned by France's Total
, and China's CNPC and the Silk Road Fund.
The ship is named after a former Total chief executive who
died at a Moscow airport in 2014 when a snow-clearing tractor
crossed the runway as his private jet was taking off.
The Yamal LNG consortium sees Asia as the biggest market for
its gas in the long term. Shipments to China from Yamal should
take about 18 days using the Northern Sea route.
That journey would take vessels east through the Arctic
Ocean, down through the Bering strait that separates Russia from
Alaska, and into the Pacific.
By contrast the alternative route involves heading west into
the North Atlantic, south into the Mediterranean, and then
through the Suez Canal into the Indian Ocean. That would
typically take about 32 days.
The tanker arrived at Sabetta earlier this week, after
departing South Korea in November and sailing around Africa into
the Atlantic, according to Reuters data.
The aim of the voyage was to prove the port can receive a
tanker of that class. Other LNG tankers have already sailed via
the Northern Sea route from Scandinavia to the Pacific.
ARCTIC PUSH
The Arctic's energy resources offer huge promise for Russia,
heavily dependent on oil and gas exports. Many of its Siberian
fields are growing old, forcing it to look to more remote areas
for new reserves.
Its push into the Arctic -- accompanied by a military
build-up -- has alarmed the West. U.S. Defense Secretary James
Mattis has described Moscow's Arctic moves as "aggressive
steps".
Putin said projects such as the Northern Sea route would
allow Russia to become the world's largest LNG producer.
Qatar is currently the world's top LNG producer, followed by
Australia, Nigeria, and Trinidad and Tobago.
After the Yamal plant reaches its full capacity, combined
with the existing Sakhalin-2 LNG plant in the Pacific, Russia
will produce almost 27 million tonnes of LNG annually, equal to
the amount imported by China per year.
Novatek is studying whether to build another LNG plant,
Arctic LNG-2, with capacity comparable to Yamal or higher and
first production in around 2023.
ENVIRONMENTAL CONCERNS
Putin said Russia's energy projects in the Arctic were
guided by the principle that they should do no harm.
The Christophe de Margerie, built by South Korea's Daewoo
Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME), belongs to
a class of vessel which, ship designers say, can safely operate
in icy waters.
Ice-class tankers usually have double hulls, strengthened
structures to withstand battering from the ice, and reinforced
propellers. The Christophe de Margerie is capable of moving
through ice as thick as 2.1 metres.
The ship will only be able to navigate the northern route
from July to September each year, because the ice is too thick
at other times, according to Sovcomflot, the Russian state
shipping firm that owns the vessel.
A total of 15 gas tankers will be built for the Yamal
project by Daewoo.
Environmentalists say too little is known about the impact
of the new route on the Arctic's ecology.
Alexei Knizhnikov, Russian oil and gas environmental policy
officer for international campaign group WWF, said measures were
needed to mitigate the risk of heavy oil from the ship's engines
leaking into the sea.
He said ships could disturb wildlife such as walruses and
whales.
