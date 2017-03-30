BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
SABETTA, Yamal, Russia, March 30 The chief executive of French energy firm Total, Patrick Pouyanne, said on Thursday that his company was interested in future cooperation with Russia's Novatek on projects involving liquefied natural gas. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: