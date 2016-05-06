BRIEF-Wuhan Yangtze Communication Industry Group to list 52.4 pct stake in semiconductor lighting tech firm
May 19 Wuhan Yangtze Communication Industry Group Co Ltd :
May 6 Novatek Microelectronics:
* Says consolidated outlook for revenue from T$11.4 billion to T$11.9 billion, for Q2 2016
* Says gross margin from 27.5 pct to 28.5 pct
* Says operating profit ratio from 12 pct to 13 pct
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/ymfJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News) ((Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com;)(+86 010 62674724;)(Reuters Messaging:)(Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) )
May 19 Wuhan Yangtze Communication Industry Group Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 3.6 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment