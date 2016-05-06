May 6 Novatek Microelectronics:

* Says consolidated outlook for revenue from T$11.4 billion to T$11.9 billion, for Q2 2016

* Says gross margin from 27.5 pct to 28.5 pct

* Says operating profit ratio from 12 pct to 13 pct

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/ymfJ

