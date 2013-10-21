* Novatek's head asks President Putin for cuts
* Analysts say tax relief could boost its EBITDA by $200 mln
MOSCOW Oct 21 Novatek, Russia's No.2
natural gas producer, is lobbying for a lower duty on exports of
naphtha, a company spokesman said, in a move to help reduce its
growing inventories at a new refining complex.
Novatek and petrochemical company Sibur started operating an
oil product refining and terminal complex at the Baltic port of
Ust-Luga in June, with plans to initially produce 2 million
tonnes of naphtha and some 800,000 tonnes of kerosene and diesel
a year.
In the third quarter alone, Novatek data showed it exported
around 562,000 tonnes of naphtha from Ust-Luga.
Industry sources have said that Novatek Chief Executive
Officer Leonid Mikhelson has asked Russian President Vladimir
Putin for tax breaks as the company has faced growing
inventories at Ust-Luga.
The spokesman confirmed on Monday that Novatek was seeking
tariff cuts on naphtha but declined to elaborate.
"At the moment, the departments (in the government) are
discussing the offer for the second time already. After
Mikhelson met Putin, their position towards the cuts has
softened," a government source said.
LIQUIDS
Novatek's liquids business accounts for 10 percent of its
hydrocarbon output and more than half of its total earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).
Sources said that Novatek was asking that the tax on naphtha
exports be cut to around 80 percent of the export duty on crude
oil from the current level of 90 percent.
The naphtha export duty NPTH-EXPDTY-RU is expected to fall
to $356.30 per tonne in November.
According to Sberbank CIB analysts, Novatek could save some
$40 per tonne in the event of export duty cuts, which could
translate into an EBITDA increase of $200 million this year.
Novatek has also secured support for its liquefied natural
gas project from Putin, who has ordered the government to expand
tax breaks to more deposits that will supply gas to the future
plant in Yamal peninsula.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Natalia Chumakova and Olesya
Astakhova; editing by Jane Baird)