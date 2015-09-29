(Corrects paragraph 1 to "safe for her fetuses" from "effective
Sept 29 Biotechnology company Novavax Inc
said data from a mid-stage study showed that immunizing
a pregnant woman with its RSV vaccine was safe for her fetus.
The trial tested the vaccine against a placebo in 50 healthy
pregnant women in their third trimester.
Women who received placebo showed no significant change in
their antibody levels, the company said.
